Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 305,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,579,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.76% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,533. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,080.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

