Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,720 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cinemark worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cinemark by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 823,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,873 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.89. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.54.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

