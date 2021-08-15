Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 25,150 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,150 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.90. 8,698,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,663,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. ICAP boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

