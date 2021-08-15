Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 5,894 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 707,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,802. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.