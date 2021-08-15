Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 64,901 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,901 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $70.92. 25,173,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,983,646. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,368 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

