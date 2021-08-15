Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 893 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

