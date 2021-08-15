Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $11.24 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $491.41. 336,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,762. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $527.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.51.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

