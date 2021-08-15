Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $7.85 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,507 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,273,000 after purchasing an additional 204,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.94. 1,689,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -129.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.49. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

