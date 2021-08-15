Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

OKTA stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $235.84. The company had a trading volume of 803,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,115. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -96.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.