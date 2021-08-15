Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

