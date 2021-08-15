Zynecoin (ZYN) Hits One Day Volume of $85,337.00

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $85,337.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zynecoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00869121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.