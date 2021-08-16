-$0.05 EPS Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). AngioDynamics reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGO opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.82. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

