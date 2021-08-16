-$0.08 EPS Expected for AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AzurRx BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

AzurRx BioPharma stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 1,342,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.