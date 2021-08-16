-$0.08 EPS Expected for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Graham’s earnings. Graham posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graham will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graham.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GHM shares. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $4,388,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Graham by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 40,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Graham by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHM opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 million, a P/E ratio of 112.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 183.33%.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graham (GHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.