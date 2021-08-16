$0.17 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

PLNT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.81, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.