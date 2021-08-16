$0.19 EPS Expected for Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vitru will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vitru.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vitru during the 2nd quarter worth $1,992,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $396.83 million and a PE ratio of 33.10.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

