$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,107,000 after purchasing an additional 290,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $54,237,000. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.76. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

