$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.