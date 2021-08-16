$0.40 EPS Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Exponent posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPO. Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,948 shares of company stock worth $2,474,034. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.22. 233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,611. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

