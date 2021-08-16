$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.75. 71,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

