-$0.70 EPS Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.74). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $858.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

