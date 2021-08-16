$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $163,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $492,547 over the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

