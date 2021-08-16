$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. HP posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.44. 7,666,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,703,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

