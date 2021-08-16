$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $25.45 on Monday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,371,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after buying an additional 293,891 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $6,774,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 45,480 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

