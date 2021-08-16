$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.57. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

EWBC stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 159,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 415,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

