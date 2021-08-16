$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $47.53 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,672,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4,336.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 390,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

