$1.52 EPS Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

IP traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.48. 2,258,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

