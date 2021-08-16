$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%.

Several analysts have commented on ATH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,880 shares of company stock worth $4,005,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. Athene has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

