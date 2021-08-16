$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%.

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

NYSE:IBP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.33. The stock had a trading volume of 74,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,610. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,240 shares of company stock worth $33,552,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 16.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 202,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

