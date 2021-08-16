1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $562,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $590,121.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.52. 7,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,548. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,616,000 after buying an additional 579,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 463,393 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,883,000 after buying an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 390,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

