$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

HSY stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,221. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,672,000 after buying an additional 106,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

