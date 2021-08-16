$11.96 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report sales of $11.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the lowest is $11.82 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $47.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $48.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $47.08 million to $48.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

FFNW opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $157.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.95.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

