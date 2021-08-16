1,106,159 Shares in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,106,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Novan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novan by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $8.27 on Monday. Novan, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.05.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 794.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

