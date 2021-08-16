$12.98 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce $12.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the highest is $18.05 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $10.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $51.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $69.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.03 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

