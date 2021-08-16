$129.42 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report $129.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.80 million and the highest is $131.04 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $101.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $775.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.10 million to $791.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $432.66 million, with estimates ranging from $353.81 million to $511.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $94.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.59.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

