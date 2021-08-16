$15.87 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce sales of $15.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $16.01 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $63.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter worth $234,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.