150,000 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Coursera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $148,011,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $45,002,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coursera news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $1,874,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,980 shares of company stock worth $23,429,883.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $38.49 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

