$155.64 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce $155.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.69 million to $158.58 million. trivago posted sales of $70.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow trivago.

Several research firms have commented on TRVG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 960.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in trivago by 53.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.69 on Monday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $952.68 million, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

