16,940 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $142.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

