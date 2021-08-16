1,698,126 Shares in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,698,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,604,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.89% of The Manitowoc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE:MTW opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $929.38 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

