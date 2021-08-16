$18.80 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to report sales of $18.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.64 million and the highest is $20.56 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $15.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $61.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.82 million to $63.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $96.32 million, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $112.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

