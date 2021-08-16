1World (1WO) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. 1World has a market cap of $3.90 million and $12,185.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.65 or 0.00917685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00048814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103779 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

