$2.18 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce sales of $2.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $295.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

