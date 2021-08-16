$2.28 EPS Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.59. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $16.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $20,011,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $8,655,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.07. 251,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,272. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

