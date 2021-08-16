$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

NYSE ATUS opened at $28.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.