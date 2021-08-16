214,020 Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 214,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.68% of Matthews International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MATW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.46. 1,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,311. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.27. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

