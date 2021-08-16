21,767 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

In related news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $810,465.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,124 shares of company stock worth $3,886,005 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.