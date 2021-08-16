22,058 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 134,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

