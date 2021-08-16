22,523 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,433 shares of company stock worth $1,666,668 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

