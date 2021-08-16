23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ME. began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ME traded down 0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,532. 23andMe has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 18.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 9.90.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

